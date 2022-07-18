ECA issues call for papers for 2022 African Economic Conference

Share this with more people!

As the continent prepares for the 2022 edition of the African Economic Conference, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is calling for submission of research and policy papers for the meeting.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the ECA says the papers should focus on the event’s theme: Supporting Climate-Smart Development in Africa.

“This year’s conference will be held from December 9–11 in Port Louis, Mauritius. As has been the practice over the years, it will be hosted by the African Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Africa, and the United Nations Development Programme,” the release said.

According to the release, the call for papers is underpinned by the need to address Africa’s vulnerability to climate change through innovative solutions and accelerate investments through green growth strategies.

“Experts have warned that most Africans and the African economy will suffer from extreme weather events, which have become more frequent and severe, causing damage to agriculture, tourism, cities, infrastructure, water, and energy systems, and even the extractive sector,” it added.

The papers should be in the following four subthemes: ‘Just energy transitions in African economies,’ ‘Climate change and agriculture,’ ‘Climate-smart industrialization of Africa, and Climate-smart governance.’

The organisers encourage, especially, young African researchers to submit papers to share their work, gain knowledge from more seasoned scholars, and broaden their networks.

Additionally, the organisers say, they welcome policy- and solution-oriented papers that are linked to the event theme and based on strong empirical work.

“Papers should include innovative mechanisms that African countries could use to mobilize financial resources to mitigate and adapt to climate risks,” the release added.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

