Majority Leader urges Committees with referrals to expedite work

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has urged Committees of the House with referrals to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.

Presenting the Business for the ninth week of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament for the week ending Friday, July 22, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reiterated that barring any unforeseen developments, the House was expected to adjourn sine die on Thursday, July 28.

He noted that the early adjournment of the House was to enable the Speaker and other members of Leadership of the House to participate in a statutory international meeting slated between the last week of July and the first week of August.

“Mr. Speaker, having regard to this development, the Business Committee is again urging Committees with referrals to expeditiously work on same for consideration of the House,” he said.

“In this vein, the Committee is also urging the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ (MDAs) to present to Parliament any urgent Government Business that would require the attention of the House before adjournment sine die.”

The Majority Leader said pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), the Minister of Finance was expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2022 Financial Year to the House on Monday, July 25.

He appealed to Members of the House to avail themselves for the presentation of the Mid-Year Review Budget Statement.

He noted that comments on the Budget Statement were scheduled for Thursday, July 26, adding that Leadership would conclude the comments with their own submissions on the Statement on Wednesday, July 27.

“The Business Committee looks forward to a lively, well researched and informed comments on the Economic Policy of the Government for the year 2022.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said for the ensuing week, nine ministers were expected to attend upon the House to answer 64 questions – five urgent and 59 orals.

Source: GNA