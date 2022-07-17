JFK beats JB to win NPP General Secretary position

Share this with more people!

The hotly contested New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executives elections came to an end last night in Accra with a semblance of shock and wave, as Justin Frimpong Koduah also known as JFK beat the incumbent John Boadu to become the new General Secretary of the party for the next four years.

JFK who is the CEO of the Youth Employment Authority got 2,837 votes to beat Boadu who had 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.

JFK was the former NPP Deputy Regional Youth Organiser in 2010, served as a member of the Ashanti Regional campaign team of the party in 2008, and was a member of the National Youth Wing of the party – he chaired the Legal Committee.

The other contestants had the following votes; Iddrisu Musah -104, Ramseyer Ahmed – 8, Charles Bissue – 12 and Frederick Ansah – 50. More than 6000 delegates voted at the elections for 46 candidates seeking to occupy 10 positions in the party.

Stephen Ntim beat six other contestants to win the National Chairman position with 4,014 votes. He contested against formidable candidates including Stephen Asamoah Boateng and Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi.

Dr Charles Dwamena won the National Treasurer position with 2,917 votes; Henry Nana Boakye won the National Organiser slot with 2,870 votes; Kate Gyamfua is the National Women’s Organiser with 620 votes; the National Youth Organier position went to Salam Mohammed Mustapha who got 255 votes, and Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa became Nasara Coordinator with 328 votes.

