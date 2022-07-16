Accra-Tema train shuttle service to resume on July 18 – Ghana Railway

Share this with more people!

The Management of the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL), has announced that the Accra-Tema passenger service, which was suspended temporarily for rehabilitation works is scheduled to resume on Monday, July 18.

A statement issued by the GRCL, copied to the Ghana News Agency said after successfully addressing some technical challenges, the GRCL conducted series of test run and a final joint inspection was also carried out on July 7, by the GRCL and the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to ascertain the suitability of the line for passenger service.

It said the GRDA, which was the industry regulator, had granted GRCL the approval to commence the shuttle service by their letter number ZA 121/384/02 dated July 13.

“The public is being advised to bear with us, that as a start a restricted speed limit of 35km/her has been imposed for the movement of the train to enable our technical team continue addressing any teething problem that may emerge during these early stages of the resumption of the shuttle service,” the statement said.

“There would also be other GRCL on board the train to obtain the views and concerns of commuters to enable Management of GRCL address them to ensure smooth running of the passenger service to the best satisfaction of our clients.”

It said the public was hereby assured of their usual comfortable, safe, and punctual shuttle service that the GRCL provides.

Source: GNA