State burial service held for Ndebugri

A burial service was held on Thursday for the late John Ndebugri, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, at the forecourt of the state house.

In attendance to pay their last respect to the former MP were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Others were Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Kwesi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice and MPs from both sides.

The former MP passed on at his residence in Zebilla on Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.

The remains of the Late Ndebugri would be laid to rest on Saturday, July 16 at Timonde in the Upper East Region.

It was announced by Mr Bagbin on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday that, a memorial and thanksgiving service would also be held at the St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church at Zebilla in the Upper East Region on Sunday, July 17, 2022, for the late MP.

The Speaker eulogised the Late politician and lawyer as a vociferous person who shared strong views on pertinent national issues.

The late John Akparibu Ndebugri served as Provisional National Defence Council Secretary in the then Northern Region with Mr Martin Amidu as his deputy.

He served as MP from 2004 to 2009 on the ticket of his party, the Peoples National Convention (PNC) in the Zebilla Constituency of the Upper East Region.

In 2009, when he lost the seat, he decided to run as an Independent Candidate in the next election because he was alleged to have fallen out with executives of the PNC over some internal party issues.

However, he lost that election to the National Democratic Congress’s Mr Cletus Avoka, the current MP for Zebilla.

After losing, he announced his defection from the PNC to the New Patriotic Party.

He contested as an Assembly Member, a position many felt was a demotion, but he saw it as service to his people.

Unfortunately, he lost that Assembly election at Tinmonde in the Bawku West District, where he hailed from, to a 38-year-old man, despite his enormous experience in politics and law.

The Ndebugri left behind a widow and four children.

Source: GNA