Knife allegedly used in stabbing politician to death tendered in court

A knife allegedly used by Daniel Asiedu in stabbing J. B Danquah Adu, late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, to death, has been tendered in court.

Detective Chief Inspector Augustus Nkrumah, the case investigator who tendered it in evidence, said the said knife was retrieved from Daniel Asiedu’s room, one of the accused persons, during a search by the investigation team.

Continuing with his evidence in chief, Detective Inspector Nkrumah said the girlfriend of Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, by name Janet Kyera, told the Police that Aseidu gave her the blood-stained knife to wash for him when he returned to Agbogloshie on the dawn of February 9, 2016.

According to the case investigator, a search was conducted in Aseidu’s room at Agbogboloshie by the investigation team and the alleged knife was found and identified by Janet as the one whom Asiedu gave the knife to clean on that day.

The investigator said Asiedu also identified the knife as belonging to him, adding Asiedu and Janet gave statements to that effect.

Detective Inspector Nkrumah who was led by Mrs Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, said the investigation team also received three mobile phones, belonging to the deceased and same were tendered in evidence.

He explained the three mobile phones were two iPhones and a Samsung.

The Investigator said the three mobile phones were handed to him by the investigation team, saying that the investigation team from the Greater Accra Region indicated that the phones were given them by one Kenneth Korankye, a witness.

Chief Inspector Nkrumah said Korankye also indicated that the three phones were given to him by Asiedu.

“During investigations the first accused person (Asiedu) mentioned that he collected them from the late MP’s room,” he added.

The Investigator further told the Court that during a postmortem at the Police Hospital in Accra on the deceased, photographs were taken.

He therefore tendered the pictures as evidence.

Chief Inspector Nkrumah also identified and tendered into evidence a catapult and a cutter allegedly retrieved from the deceased room.

He said Aseidu later identified the catapult as his.

The Investigator told the High Court that a pair of black slippers allegedly wrapped in a duster was also found and retrieved behind a flowerpot at the house of the deceased.

He said during investigations Asiedu identified the slippers as his.

Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bossu aka Junior Agogo, for their various roles in the murder of the former MP.

Asiedu is being held on charges of Murder and robbery.

Asiedu and Bossu have been jointly charged with conspiracy to rob.

They have denied the charges before a seven-member jury.

The Court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on July 18.

Source: GNA