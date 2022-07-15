Ghana government announces 15% COLA

Share this with more people!

The government at the end of negotiations with organized labour has announced that the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) will be paid at a rate of 15 per cent of base pay, effective from July 1.

This was in a statement signed collectively by Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations; Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance; Mr Benjamin Arthur, Chief Executive of the Fare Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC); Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General, Trades Union Congress (TUC) for organized labour; and Madam Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for organized labour.

It said the government, represented by the FWSC, the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), Ministry of Education, Ministry of National Security, (hereinafter called the employer) of the one part and organized labour comprising identifiable workers’ unions and associations within the Public Service of Ghana (hereinafter called labour) of the other part.

It said whereas the parties negotiated on COLA for workers in the Public Service and reached consensus.

It said the terms of the agreement that the COLA would be paid at a rate of 15 per cent of base pay, adding that the effective date for the payment of the COLA is July 1.

“That all industrial actions underway and threats of same will be called off immediately and that Labour should return to work forthwith.”

Source: GNA