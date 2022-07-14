Investigator in JB Danquah murder case tenders’ foot and fingerprint analysis report

Share this with more people!

Detective Chief Inspector Augustus Nkrumah, an investigator in the murder case of J.B. Danquah Adu, late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, has tendered in evidence the foot and fingerprint analysis report by the Fingerprint Bureau.

Continuing with his evidence in chief at an Accra High Court, Chief Inspector Nkrumah said the report was dated February 12, 2016.

The Court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo admitted the same in evidence.

Chief Inspector Nkrumah, who is the eighth prosecution witness, said the finger and foot impressions collected from the crime scene marched with Daniel Aseidu aka Sexy Dondon, the first accused person.

The witness said some exhibits such as a plastic cup used in fetching water from the bathroom of one Abigail Marfo, a witness in the case, a T-shirt with inscription ” hemisphere” belonging to Asiedu generated 100 percent DNA of Aseidu.

The investigator explained that the said T-shirt was the one Aseidu wore on the day of the incident and Asiedu’s girlfriend confirmed to the Police as the one he (Asiedu) wore.

The investigator also tendered a handkerchief stained with blood, the deceased boxer shorts and toenail, deceased blood-stained bedsheet among others in evidence.

When prosecution led by Mrs Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, asked the case investigator to describe who Abigail Marfo was, he said Abigail was a witness and resided near the house of the deceased MP.

The investigator explained that Abigail Marfo was the one whose cup was used by Aseidu to fetch water from a drum to wash himself after the act.

Hearing has been adjourned to July 14, 2022.

Asiedu is standing trial for his involvement in the murder of the former MP for Abuakwa North at his residence in the year 2016.

He is standing trial with Vincent Bossu aka Junior Agogo.

Asiedu has been charged with murder and robbery.

Asiedu and Bossu have been charged with conspiracy to rob.

They have denied the various charges before a seven-member jury.

The Court has remanded them into lawful custody.

Source: GNA