Court orders police to send bullion-van robbery docket copy to AG

The Accra Circuit Court trying the six persons accused of being involved in the bullion Van robbery has ordered that the case docket must be forwarded to the Attorney General (AG) for advice.

This is to facilitate the trial else, the case would be struck out, Mrs Patricia Amponsah, the judge said.

The Court in adjourning the case, said prosecution had failed to comply with the court’s orders and since the AG was mandated to prosecute it should be allowed to give its advice.

She therefore adjourned it to August 8, 2022, adding that if the AG also slacked, the accused persons would be discharged.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare had earlier told the Court that General Constables Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Albert Fosu, Richard Boadu, Rabiu Jambedu and Nelson Tettey are recruit mates and friends whilst Zakaria is a motor mechanic.

In 2021, Police recorded a series of bullion vans and street robberies within the Greater Accra region and mounted surveillance, Prosecution said.

On February 22, 2022, upon a tip-off that armed men attacked a bullion van with registration number GN 424-14 at North Kaneshie, investigation begun which led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo and Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame [both deceased]. Further investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons.

He said the Constables, including the deceased officers after their basic training were posted to the National SWAT Unit, Police Headquarters, whilst Tettey was posted to the Rapid Deployment Force [RDF], Wa.

The Court heard that Yaro, Fosu, Rabiu and Tettey when posted to their respective Units, underwent various tactical and specialized weapon training to equip them for the function of their Units which included escort and protection of Bullion Vans.

Further investigation had it that in February 2022, accused persons including their deceased colleagues and those at large agreed, attacked and attempted robbing Mon-Tran Ghana’s Bullion Van with Registration number GN 424-14.

They shot into the bullet proof van with AK 47 Rifles and used Royal motorbikes alleged to be Tettey’s, which were ridden by their accomplices at large. Boadu’s duty was to monitor the van and feed the gang with information.

Source: GNA