Circuit Court remands four for illegal mining

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has remanded four persons into Police custody to reappear on July 20 for engaging in small scale mining without license.

The four- Nicholas Ababara, 23, Unemployed, Daniel Yeboah, 25, Mason, Richard Antwi, 24, Mason and Richard Adjei, 23, unemployed pleaded not guilty.

Consequently, the Court asked each of them to provide three persons who are credit-worthy and capable of meeting bail conditions to stand sureties them to granted bail.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare told the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainants are members of the Dormaa Traditional Council.

He said the first accused Ababara lives at Asuotiano,, Yeboah also resides at Mmomesobour, near Asuotiano whiles the third and fourth accused persons namely Antwi and Adjei also live at Asuotiano in the Dormaa East District.

P/Inspt. Asare said on Thursday July 07 this year, at about 0330 hours the complainants were touring Asuotiano Cocoa Station to acquaint themselves with the extent of damage caused to Cocoa Board lands, when they saw the accused persons and some others actively engaging in small scale mining without license on the Cocoa Board land along the Asuotia river.

He said the four accused persons were arrested while the others escaped upon which they retrieved two pickaxes and three shovels believed to be implements used by them in their illegal mining activities.

P/Inspt. Asare said the accused persons were handed over to the Police for investigations where they denied the offence in their respective investigative cautioned statements.

The prosecution therefore prayed the Court to remand them into Police Custody to assist in further investigations.

Source: GNA