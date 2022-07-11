Bring back collapsed GN Banks – Edinamanhen 

Share this with more people!

Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, has appealed to the Government to resolve all related issues that led to the collapse of the Group Nduom Companies, especially the banks to address the unemployment rate.

He said the rate of youth unemployment was frustrating and distressing hence reviving collapsed banks would help resolve the situation for the betterment of all.

Nana Conduah made the call when he addressed his people during a grand durbar to climax the celebration of this year’s Edina Bakatue Festival in Elmina.

The Festival was on the theme: “Buy Made in Ghana Goods, Use Made In Ghana Products and Support Ghanaian Industries and Create Employment for the Youth”.

He noted that celebrating festivals apart from its cultural aspect was also a business venture and needed more resources to make it beautiful, attractive, and unique to portray the rich culture and history of the people to attract investors to the country.

He tasked all citizens to contribute towards preparations of festivals to help improve the area.

Nana Conduah VI called on the Museum and Monument Board to pay part of the revenues accruing from the Elmina Castle as royalties to the Traditional Council.

“We were receiving our share of the castle funds during President Kufuor’s time until 2009 to date and we will take necessary action when the monies are not paid within a month,” he stressed.

On flooding in some communities of the area, he called on the Assembly’s works and housing department to demolish all structures without permit to give access to rain waters to reduce the rate of floods during rainy seasons.

He asked his sub-chiefs to relocate all citizens affected by the rains by giving them free lands to settle to avoid further incidences in the area.

The Edinamanhen applauded the President for speedily working on the area’s fishing harbour adding that the project would be completed soon.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Amoako Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways and Mr Kweku Asiamah, Minister of Transport for their timely interventions and efforts towards developing Elmina during this rainy season.

Nana Conduah VI called on the Government to fulfil their promise of providing a new school bus to the Edinaman Senior High School, which was the only Secondary School in the area.

He appealed to the Local Government Minister to lay down policies and interventions to help reduce the rate of strikes affecting the country and urged the citizenry to support the government by paying their taxes to help develop the nation.

Source: GNA