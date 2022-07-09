Israel eyes Ghana’s local agriculture production 

Share this with more people!

The State of Israel, which produces about $1.2 billion worth of agricultural inputs and technology, has expressed its readiness to partner with indigenous companies to augment Ghana’s local production.

This would be done through the establishment of long-term collaborations between Israeli and Ghanaian companies, knowledge transfer and investment in the agriculture sector.

The move is aimed at enhancing the abilities of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMES) in Ghana to produce for the local economy and reach out to market provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Ms Ayelet Levin Karp, the outgoing Head of Trade and Economic Mission, Embassy of Israel, said that a lot had been achieved in financial technology (fintech) and cyber technology.

She said this on the sidelines of a ceremony to welcome Mr Yaniv Tessel, the incoming Head of Trade and Economic Mission, Embassy of Israel, as Ms Karp ends her tenure of office.

Ms Karp noted that there were a lot of opportunities to explore other sectors of the economy through collaborations, particularly agriculture production.

Other areas to enhance partnerships between Israel and Ghana included energy, mining, and health.

“There’s so much more that can be done especially producing locally in Ghana. A lot of companies are now into AfCFTA, so, we’re looking at joining hands with local partners to manufacture locally for West Africa and Africa.” Ms Karp said.

Despite the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ghanaian economy, she said that: “It is actually now a good time to come to Ghana because there are new opportunities in the production of organic fertilizers, and other agriculture ventures.”

Mr Edem Yevutsey, General Secretary of the Ghana-Israel Business Chamber, also said that the Chamber would continue its work with the Embassy to enhance trade between Ghana and Israel.

He reiterated the Chamber’s resolve to propel partnerships between Ghanaian companies through business to business (B2B) meetings with Israeli companies in fintech, cybersecurity, energy, and agriculture.

The incoming Head of the Trade and Economic Mission, Mr Tessel said that he was enthusiastic about the current Ghana-Israel business relations, which he described as “a foundation” for him to scale up.

He pledged to work with all partners of the Mission and establish new relations to increase the number of Israel businesses working in Ghana, as well as trade between the two countries.

Some partners of the Chamber, lauded Ms Karp for her consistency and drive in connecting Ghanaian businesses to Israel counterparts, and other business opportunities.

They include the Intercom Programming and Manufacturing Company (IPMC), IT Consortium, Jospong Group of companies, and the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Water and Sanitation (CONNIWAS)/World Vision Ghana.

Source: GNA