CSIR partners private sector institutions to implement water-smart project 

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Science’s Water Research Institute (CSIR-WRI), has commenced the implementation of utilizing treated wastewater for urban agriculture with farmers on its premises.

In a press release issued in Accra, by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Science’s Technology and Policy Research Institute (CSIR-STEPRI), it explained that Ghana’s demonstration was being pursued under a European Union (EU) Commission sponsored project dubbed WIDER UPTAKE, which aimed at “achieving wider uptake of water-smart solutions”.

It said the Project, is being developed through research on the topic: “Building a water-smart economy and society,” of the EU Commission’s Horizon 2020 Programme.

It indicated that apart from demonstrating the use of treated wastewater for farming, the Project would support the Sewerage Systems Ghana limited (SSGL), a private industry partner, to produce biochar from treated sludge, and further promote the adoption of this biproduct for fuel among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Accra.

The objective of the Ghana Demonstration Cases were to develop and demonstrate a value chain for use of treated wastewater for urban agriculture and promotion of biochar usage as substitute for wood-based fuel among SMEs, which could reduce deforestation through reduction in dependence on fossil fuel, it said.

In a short background, the statement explained that the EU Commission Project, which was being implemented by a consortium of research and water utility organisations across Europe and Africa, was built around a set of innovative circular economy solutions co-developed by research institutions, water utilities and private businesses.

These institutions include industry sectors with high water consumption, high use of material resources and energy, such as agriculture industry, building and manufacturing materials industry and energy supply.

The WIDER UPTAKE project highlights five demonstrations in five countries, four from Europe, involving the Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands, and Norway, and then Ghana as the only African country, and it would run from 2020 until 2023.

Ghana’s demonstration case was being implemented CSIR-STEPRI, CSIR-Water Research Institute (CSIR-WRI), and CSIR-lnstitute of Industrial Research (CSIR-IIR}, as well as the Sewerage Systems Ghana limited (SSGL), a private sector waste management company, it said.

The statement said arrangements were being made to invite the media, to an open day at the demonstration site, and for deeper interactions with researchers working on the demonstration.

Source: GNA