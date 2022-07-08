Victims of police shooting in Ejura to be compensated – Minister

Share this with more people!

The three victims of the police shooting in Ejura will be compensated when all administrative processes are completed, Mr Ambrose Dery, has said.

“Meanwhile, the families of the two deceased (persons) have been compensated,” the Minister stated this on the floor of Parliament in his response to a question by Mr Muhammad Bawah Braimah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura-Sekyeredumase.

The MP asked the Minister when the State would pay compensation to victims of the Ejura shooting incident including families of the two deceased persons.

Mr Dery said after the three-man committee set up to investigate the unfortunate incidence in Ejura had submitted their report, his Ministry wrote to the Ministry of Health informing them of the three persons that sustained various degrees of injuries during the Ejura disturbances on 29th June 2021 to facilitate the process of compensating the victims.

He said the Ministry of Health subsequently requested that the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital which attended to the victims submited a report on the extent of injury to the victims to inform them of the decision on the quantum of compensation due them.

“Mr Speaker, a follow up on my Ministry’s letter to the Ministry of Health revealed that the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has also requested the Ministry of Health to set up a Medical Board to assess the current medical conditions of the three other injured persons and to state any permanent disability as a consequence of the shooting incident,” Mr Dery said.

“I am informed the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has received the medical report from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on the injured persons to determine the parameters due the victims.”

He noted that notwithstanding, the Office of the Attorney-General had requested the victims to provide them with all their medical receipts, which they were awaiting response.

Source: GNA