Parents call on government to expedite resolution of teachers’ strike

Some parents in the Cape Coast Metropolis have appealed to the Government and all other relevant stakeholders to swiftly settle issues with teachers so that students can go back to their classrooms to continue academic activities.

They said the ongoing strike by the four teacher associations in demand for a Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA), was already affecting academic activities and called for the early resolution of their concerns because the action would have enormous effects on students.

The strike of teachers was declared on Monday, July 4, after the Government failed to meet their deadline.

The four teachers’ unions involved are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers as Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH)

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, Madam Irene Nkansah, an accountant indicated that her greatest worry was final year students who would be writing their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She said her ward, like many other students needed special attention and guidance, adding that the strike action would deprive students of that opportunity.

Another, Mrs Ekua Ocran, a trader, said the strike was affecting her business since she had to take care of her children at home.

She called on the Government to sit down with the leaders to agree to resolve the issue in the interest of all.

Mr Elvis Kwashie, an administrator said the effect of the strike if extended any further, will have negative effects on the innocent students because “when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers”.

He was quick to mention that some children had taken advantage of the teachers’ strike to engage in anti-social activities and asked the government to solve the problem quickly.

A teacher who pleaded anonymity said the needs of the Ghanaian teacher had been neglected for far too long.

“We help to give a better future to students who become nurses, doctors and all other respectable professions in the country, but it is sad that we do not get any respect, so the Government must act now,” he added.

Source: GNA