MMTL gets 45 new buses, 55 more to be delivered

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday presented 45 brand-new high-occupancy buses to the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) to augment its fleet across the country.

The 45 VDL buses are the first batch of 100 buses that have been procured by the government to strengthen the MMTL’s aging fleet. The acquisition of the buses was captured in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

At a ceremony at the forecourts of the State House in Accra to commission the 45 buses, President Akufo-Addo said the move was part of his administration’s efforts to improve public mass transportation and ensure the profitability of the operations of the MMTL.

“The presence of an efficient transportation system is a vital contributor to the economy and as President of the Republic, l have made it a priority to relaunch the Metro Mass transport system in the regional capitals through sustained investments in infrastructure and services.

“The commissioning of these buses will improve the operations of MMTL and also offer passengers improved serves,” he said.

The President told the gathering that the Belgian government had agreed to a five-year support plan that will guarantee annual supply of buses to the MMTL to ensure that it remained viable.

“I am informed that the Belgian government has extended yet another concessionary financing for the acquisition of 40 buses every year for the next 5 years to urgent further the fleet of the country.

“This is truly timely, and I urge all players to work assiduously as we seek to revamp fully, the operations of Metro Mass Transit Limited,” he said.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Transport Minister, charged the management and staff of the MMTL to put in place an effective maintenance services plan to keep its fleet constantly in business.

“The culture of maintenance should not be lost on us as these buses are commissioned into service… I wish to appeal to the board, management and staff of Metro Mass Transit Limited, particularly, the technicians and drivers to handle these buses with uttermost care.

“These are huge investments that the government is making, and the only way you can demonstrate that the investment is worthwhile, is to ensure that these buses go beyond their lifespan for the peoples of this country to have the full benefit of cost that we are putting in to acquire them,” he admonished.

VDL Bus & Coach is a Netherlands based bus manufacturer. It is an amalgamation of several bus building companies within the VDL Group. VDL Bus & Coach has manufacturing plants in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Source: GNA