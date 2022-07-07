Coastline areas, middle Ghana to experience rains with thunderstorms July 4-10 – GMA

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) says the country will experience rains with thunderstorms from July 4 to 10 at coastline areas and middle zones.

In a weekly impact-based forecast, signed by Mr Joseph Portuphy, Head, Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO), the Agency said the coastline would be cloudy with rains and thunderstorms during midweek.

The weather during the weekend would be cloudy with rain and occasional thunderstorms.

The release said the slightly north of coastline made up of inland areas of Volta, Greater Accra, Central and Western would experience early morning mist midweek with some rain and occasional thunderstorms and cloudy weather.

The situation will be the same during the weekend.

The middle belt is expected to experience mist and fog patches, cloudy weather and isolated to scattered thunderstorms and rains at midweek whilst the weekend would be cloudy, experiencing early morning mist and scattered thunderstorms.

It would be cloudy with isolated to scattered thunderstorms and rain in the transition belt (between the middle and northern belt) during the midweek whilst the weekend would be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

People at the northern part would also experience cloudy weather and isolated to scattered thunderstorms at midweek, and at the weekend.

Source: GNA