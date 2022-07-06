Prosecution closes case in treason trial

Share this with more people!

The prosecution in the ongoing trial of ten persons accused of treason has on Monday closed its case.

This was after Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah, the investigator, was cross-examined by the last counsel, Mr Anthony Lartey, Defense counsel for Johannes Zikpi.

Mrs Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecutions, told the High Court that: “Respectfully my Lords, we wish to close our case at this point.”

The Court, therefore, adjourned the case to July 25, 2022, for a ruling on whether each of the accused persons have a case to answer.

“Should we decide that there is no case to answer there will be no case management but if we hold that any of the accused persons has a case to answer then we will hold a case management,” the Court said.

Lawyers for the accused persons and prosecution may file any submission they have by July 12, 2022.

The facts, as earlier given in Court were that Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Kafui, a blacksmith, Bright Alan Debra, Freight Manager, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, a police officer, were all members of Take Action Ghana-a Non-Governmental Organisation, incorporated by Mac Palm in 2018.

Other members were: Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewu, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Seidu Abubakar, officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The Court heard that the group had allegedly planned to demonstrate against the government and topple it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, a resident of Alavanyo to manufacture arms for that purpose and he produced them.

They also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital, and Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

Colonel Gameli was said to have promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event and when Kafui brought 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunitions, Mac Palm accommodated him.

The alleged activities took place between June 2018 and September 2019.

The prosecution said Mac Palm had also provided a quantity of substance, which when inhaled, would make one sleep for an hour, thus upon a tip-off, Mac Palm was arrested on September 19 and the rest picked up later.

Source: GNA