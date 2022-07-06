Inaki Williams, Lamptey available for selection – GFA President confirms

Share this with more people!

Mr. Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the availability of Spanish-based forward Inaki Williams for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

This comes after the Athletic Bilbao striker completed his nationality switch and would now be eligible to play for the Black Stars.

Mr. Okraku in a Facebook post confirmed the availability of five other players including Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, Darmstadt’s Patrick Pfeffer and Hamburger duo Stephan Ambrosius, and Ransford Yeboah.

Head Coach Otto Addo is looking forward to beefing up his squad for the upcoming Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar and 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana would play Angola in a double header for the 2024 AFCON qualifiers slated for September, 2022.

Source: GNA