Six suspects in police custody over land and chieftaincy disputes

The police in Ashanti Region have arrested six people for their involvement in a land and chieftaincy dispute which led to the death of one person at Adum Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The deceased, Kwame Yeboah, 23, is said to have been stabbed by one Kwadwo Brefo who is among the six arrested suspects when two factions clashed over a family land.

A statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Police Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said the incident happened on July 3 at about 0700 hours.

According to the statement signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Public Affairs Officer, two persons including Brefo sustained injuries and were receiving treatment under police guard.

It said the Ashanti Regional Police Commander led the operation to restore calm in the area.

The Commander, the statement said, entreated the community members to be law-abiding and exercise restraint as investigation continued to bring all persons found culpable to book.

The police have since taken control of the situation after beefing up security in the area.

Source: GNA