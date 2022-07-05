Prima Facie case made against 14 accused persons facing trial for Maj. Mahama’s murder

Share this with more people!

An Accra High Court has charged the 14 murderers of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama with murder and causing international harm without any hesitation.

The Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu said from the foregoing, the prosecution had made prima facie case against the accused persons.

Therefore, the submission of no case filed by the accused persons had been overruled and the accused persons were to open their defence.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are: William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

Case adjourned to July 18, 2022.

Source: GNA