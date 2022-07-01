Police grant bail to 29 arrested at Arise Ghana demonstration

Share this with more people!

All 29 suspects who were arrested for rioting during the Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday, 28th June, 2022, have been granted police enquiry bail.

A total of 26 of them, who have met the bail conditions have been released.

The remaining three are still going through the process of satisfying the bail conditions for their release, a news brief from the police said.

It said the Martyr’s Day celebrations today, made it difficult for the suspects to be arraigned before the court.

Therefore, in line with the constitutional provision of not keeping suspects beyond 48 hours, they were granted bail and would be arraigned on Monday, July 4, 2022.

It said the Police remained committed to ensuring that all other perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the country.

Source: GNA