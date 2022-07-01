Let’s commit sufficient resources to eradicate terrorism in ECOWAS – Botchway

Share this with more people!

The Mediation and Security Council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been urged to mobilise requisite resources to support the implementation of the 2020-2024 ECOWAS Action Plan to eradicate terrorism in the Region.

The call follows the increasing terrorist attacks and violent extremism in the West African sub-region.

Ms Shirley Ayorko Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Chair of the Mediation and Security Council, made the call at the opening ceremony of the 48th Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level, in Accra on Wednesday.

The meeting would deliberate on critical issues affecting the political and security situation in the sub-region and make recommendations for the consideration of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Ms Botchway commiserated with the victims of the recent terrorist attacks in ECOWAS Member States and prayed for the departed souls.

She condemned the dastard attacks and pledged the Council’s unshakable and solidarity towards ending the unacceptable menace.

The meeting, she said, would also receive an update on the implementation of the National Early Warning Centres and the humanitarian situation in the sub-region.

It would provide updates on the political developments in the region, especially in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, as well as, in the Sahel Region.

They would also provide updates on review of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and called for a collective effort in reaching a clear consensus on the matter.

The Minister observed that the meeting was taking place against the backdrop of the increasing terrorist and violent extremist attacks, which had the potential of undermining the regional integration process.

She cited the cascading terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Togo and Benin.

Ms Botchway said the socio-political crisis in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso remained a priority to ECOWAS and would work collaboratively to restore constitutional rule in those countries.

“I am confident that our deliberations today as a Community will allow us to make greater progress in bringing peace and security in our region,” Ms Botchway added.

The meeting was attended by the ECOWAS Commission President, Mr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Commissioners and statutory appointees of ECOWAS institutions, representatives of international organisations, members of the Diplomatic Corps and supporting staff.

Source: GNA