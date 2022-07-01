Don’t click on supposed link to bank-account, Ghana card – EOCO

Share this with more people!

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has cautioned the public against links purporting to connect their Ghana cards to their bank accounts.

It asked them to verify with their banks before undertaking such transactions.

A press release signed by Faustina Lartey, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of EOCO and copied the Ghana News Agency, asked the public to report any suspicious SMS, email or phone call to their banks for immediate action.

“The Economic and Organised Crime Office has noticed with great concern the rate at which some members of the public have fallen victim to fraudulent banking transactions. Fraudsters have taken advantage of the ongoing call on customers of banks to link their accounts to their Ghana Card.”

“Regarding the bank frauds, fraudulent messages are sent to individuals requesting them to click on links in order to update their bank records,” it added.

It said customers would then be required to provide the following details: bank account numbers, mobile phone numbers, mobile App PIN and One Time Password (OTP).

“Some daring fraudsters even make phone calls to members of the public to request the aforementioned information.”

It has, therefore, advised the public not to click such links because their banks would never ask them for passwords, PIN or OTP and that they should report such messages when received.

“EOCO, in line with its mandate to prevent and detect organised crime will continue to monitor developments with fraudulent banking transactions with the view to ensure that citizens are protected from fraudsters,” it stated.

SOurce: GNA