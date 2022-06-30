Ghana to host 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government

Ghana will host the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Accra.

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Chair of ECOWAS would host his colleagues Heads of State and Government from 12 ECOWAS Member States in the Region.

The Summit will mark the end of the second-year stewardship of President Akufo-Addo as Chair of ECOWAS.

This was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

President Akufo-Addo assumed the Chairmanship of ECOWAS on September 7, 2020, in Niamey, Niger after President Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of the Republic of Niger, had ended his stewardship.

In June 2021, the mandate of President Akufo-Addo was renewed by his peers for another one year based on his sterling leadership and to complete ongoing institutional reforms geared towards the reduction of the number of statutory appointees of the ECOWAS Commission from 15 to seven and streamline operational cost.

Among many others, the Summit in Accra would be dedicated to examining and taking decisions on the political, security and humanitarian situations in the Region.

Most notably, it shall review the current situation in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, suspended from the Organisation, following the unconstitutional changes of Government in those countries.

Preceding the Summit, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers will host her colleagues Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defonce and Security for the Mediation and Security Council Meeting on June 29, 2022, in Accra.

The Mediation and Security Council Meeting shall provide updates on the political developments in the region, especially in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, as well as, in the Sahel Region.

They would also provide updates on the overall climate of insecurity, challenges relating to youth unemployment and the impact of diseases and pandemics on social tensions in the Region.

Ms Botchwey will also host her colleagues and Finance Ministers on Thursday, June 30, 2022, and Friday, July 01, 2022, in the ECOWAS Council of Ministers Meeting to, among others, discuss and make recommendations on the finance, administration, as well as the programmes and activities of the ECOWAS institutions to the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for adoption.

Source: GNA