Ghana COVID-19 cases decline in last two days

Data from the Ghana Health Service COVID-19 update page indicates a decline in new cases from 203 on June 24 to 83 on June 26.

The data also showed that one death was recorded in the last two days, with six severe cases recorded and one in critical condition.

Similarly, the number of active cases recorded in a day has reduced from 1,556 to 1,542 within the said period.

The regional distribution of active cases, where the Greater Accra Region had recorded the highest number had also seen a decline in the last two days, from 1,065 to 1,013.

The Eastern Region recorded the second highest with 101 cases followed by Bono Region with 99 cases and Ashanti and Central Regions with 92 and 82 cases so far.

The rest of the regions recorded below 50 cases with the Bono East Region recording 47 cases followed by Volta Region with 30 cases, 22 cases from Ahafo Region and 14 cases each from Oti and Western regions.

Upper East Region followed with 10 cases, Upper West with eight cases, Western North with seven cases and one case each from Northeast and the Northern Region.

One case had been recorded among international travelers so far with no cases recorded in the Savannah Region.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some would become seriously ill and require medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

Source: GNA