Two persons on GH¢200,000.00 bail over land fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢100,000.00 bail each to two persons who allegedly defrauded Bola Solutions Ghana Limited of GH¢351,500.00 under the pretext of securing the management 600 acres of land.

Samuel Jonathan Anum Oddoye and Kingsford Okatah are to get two persons, each, to stand as sureties and they must be justified.

They have denied conspiring to defraud the institution and will make their next appearance on July 4, 2022, for Case Management Conference.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim told the Court presided over by Adelaide Abui Keddey that Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, counsel for Bola Solutions Ghana Limited, was the complainant.

Samuel Jonathan Anum Oddoye and Kingford Okatah are both land agents at Kitase near Aburi in the Eastern Region and in 2018, Management of Bola Solutions Ghana Limited needed about 600 acres of land for a Waste – 10 Energy Project.

After a search, one Reverend Yeboah introduced the accused persons and other witnesses in the case as partners who could assist in searching for the parcel of land.

The prosecution said subsequently, the accused persons brought three separate site plans covering three parcels of land at Akuapem Mampang Prampram/Dawhenya.

It said the Management and their foreign partners in United Kingdom visited the various parcels of land and found the Prampram/Dawhenya land to be suitable for the project.

The Court heard that Bola solutions Ghana Limited started doing the necessary works with the various District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies for supply of waste in the future when the project became operational.

He said within the period Oddoye with the power of attorney, introduced himself as the representative of Nii Nartey Borboryor family of Dawbenya and negotiated for the price of the land on behalf of the family at GH¢60,000.00 per an acre for the proposed 600 plots and entered into terms of payment with Bola solutions Ghana Lid Management.

The prosecution said the complainant requested for proof of ownership of the land from Addoye and he promised to produce same in a couple of days and on September 05, 2020, Addoye went to the complainant’s office at Adabraka/Accra with Okatah and requested for GH¢150,000.00 for the surveying of the land to enable a site plan to be prepared to cover the 600 acres of land, and commitment on the part of Bola Solutions GH Ltd to purchase the land.

It said the complainant gave Addoye an initial amount of GH¢100,000.00 to produce site plan with a land title certificate and Addoye in the company of Okatah subsequently requested for various sums of monies from the management of the company, which were paid both cash and with Zenith Bank cheques to a total sum of GH¢551,500.00.

The prosecution said Addoye and Okatah further made a false representation to the complainant that Nii Nartey Borboryor family was putting pressure on them for the money, else the land in question would be sold to Zoomlion Company.

It said they further told the complainant that the head of Nii Nartey Borboryor family was dead and that the family needed money to perform the funeral rites.

The prosecution said the complainant became suspicious and conducted a survey on the land with the help of a drone with Addoye.

It said before the survey, Addoye took the company’s representative to one Frederick K. Nartey, whom he introduced as the new head of Borboryor family and indicated to him that, the Bola solutions GH. Ltd. team were the investors but failed to disclose the various sums of monies paid to him, raising further suspicion.

It said the company representative eventually visited the purported land and found that it had been occupied, thus, complainant later found that Addoye and Okatah had lied to made and that the head of Borbaryor family was alive.

The prosecution said on June 22, 2020, the complainant made a report to the police at the Accra Regional CID, leading to the arrest of Addoye and Okatah.

It said investigations revealed that, Nii Nartey Borboryor family had about 200 acres of land at Prampram, which they were willing to sell but not 600 acres as Addoye made the management of the Bola solutions Ghana Limited to believe.

The prosecution said Addoye also gave the Nii Narley Borboryor family GH¢20,000.00 out of the GH¢351,500.00 he took from the company, adding that he gave Okatah GH¢26,000.00, one Nana Osei Ntiful GH¢4,000.00, Isaac Danso, alias Nkasei GH¢6,000.00 and David Sepro Kumuriwo GH¢6,000.00.

The beneficiaries all rendered one service or another to Addoye, the Court heard.

The prosecution said during investigations, Okatah refunded GH¢26,000.00, the others mentioned also refunded theirs, including the head of Nii Nartey Borboyo family GH¢20,000.00, all totaling GH¢65,000.00.

Source: GNA