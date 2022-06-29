Police halt Arise Ghana demonstration

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Police Service Tuesday halted a street protest by members of Arise Ghana around 1530 hours.

The Police fired tear gas into the demonstrators after they (demonstrators) decided to use an unapproved route.

The disagreement over the route to use resulted in the demonstrators pelting stones at the police, with a few burning car tyres in the middle of the road.

Police sources told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the police were carrying out a court order, which directed the protesters to demonstrate from 0800 hours to 1600 hours.

After the altercation with the Police, majority of the protesters left the scene, with a few loitering around the Nkrumah Circle.

Mr Edem Agbana, a Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress and a member of the organizers of the demonstration, said the demonstration was for two days and that they would remain in the streets.

The high court had directed organisers of the Arise Ghana #KromAyeShe demonstration to end their public protest at 4pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The Court effectively struck a balance between the competing directive of the Police for the demonstration to end at 3pm on Tuesday, and the desire of the organisers to run till 8pm.

The Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame on Monday, June 27, 2022, also directed that the demonstration should commence at 0800 hours with the demonstrators converging at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, moving through Farisco and TUC to the Independence Square.

The Ghana Police Service had gone to court seeking to restrain the organisers from embarking on the demonstration in the form and manner it had been planned.

The organisers intended a two-day demonstration, to close each day at 2000 hours, but the Police, in their case before the court, argued that the recent terror attacks within the sub-region presented a security red flags that did not allow for such an arrangement.

The Accra High Court on Monday ruled that the protest by Arise Ghana on June 28 and 29 could only be staged between the hours of 0800 hours to 1600 hours.

The Court additionally directed that the protest should commence at the Obra Spot in Accra and end at the Independence Square.

The group was, however, unsatisfied with the ruling of the High Court and claimed it had filed a stay of execution.

Source: GNA