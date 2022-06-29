Police arrest 29 Arise Ghana protesters, others being pursued

Share this with more people!

The police have arrested 29 Arise Ghana demonstrators for their alleged involvement in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public, including schoolchildren.

A statement from the police said video footage of the event was being reviewed and that all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks and inciting violence would be arrested and made to face justice.

It said organisers of the demonstration would also be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491).

The statement urged the public to disregard “untruths” being “peddled” by organisers of the demonstration and said the police remained committed and professionally measured in the discharge of its mandate of enforcing law and order.

Source: GNA