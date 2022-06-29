Home / General News / Police arrest 29 Arise Ghana protesters, others being pursued

Police arrest 29 Arise Ghana protesters, others being pursued

3 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The police have arrested 29 Arise Ghana demonstrators for their alleged involvement in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public, including schoolchildren.

A statement from the police said video footage of the event was being reviewed and that all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks and inciting violence would be arrested and made to face justice.

It said organisers of the demonstration would also be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491).

The statement urged the public to disregard “untruths” being “peddled” by organisers of the demonstration and said the police remained committed and professionally measured in the discharge of its mandate of enforcing law and order.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Police halt Arise Ghana demonstration

The Ghana Police Service Tuesday halted a street protest by members of Arise Ghana around …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer