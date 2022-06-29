Kadjebi records 48 new HIV cases in first half of 2022

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, says the district has recorded 48 new cases of HIV as at the first half of 2022, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1,641.

Mr Nana Takyi said some of the people have been put on Anti-Retroviral Therapy while 447 could not be traced.

He said 59 of the people, who religiously took their medication, have had their viral load fully suppressed and the rest were yet to be tested to determine their recovery, stressing that the figures could be high.

He said the numbers only represented those clients who were tested for HIV only at the facility level.

The District Director said there could be large number of positive individuals who did not know their status and keep spreading the virus.

Mr Nana Takyi announced this at the District Planning and Co-ordinating Unit (DPCU) meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The District Director said it was imperative for everyone to know his or her HIV status and to undergo medication.

Mr Nana Takyi said the Health Directorate had inaugurated a District AIDS Committee to help disseminate information on the disease.

He advised partners to be faithful to each other or adopt ‘if not on, not in” concept to avoid contracting the disease.

Mr Alhassan Sulemana, the Kadjebi District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), cautioned the public to be careful of their sexual orientations not to contract the disease.

Source: GNA