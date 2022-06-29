Health Service Council to establish Ghana Health Service Training Institute  

Share this with more people!

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced plans by the GHS Council to establish the GHS Institute, as a strategy to push the nation’s efforts to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The institute would offer in-service training to upgrade the knowledge and skills of health workers in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), UHC implied a situation whereby all individuals and communities received the health services they need without suffering financial hardship and it included the full spectrum of essential, quality health services from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care across the life course.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye explained human resource development remained an essential component of the GHS and pre-requisite towards achieving the UHC, saying the Institute would re-structure health training curricula and build capacity of health workers to derive optimum benefits.

The Director General gave the announcement when he inaugurated the Bono Regional Health Advisory Committee as part of his two-day working visit to the region.

Accompanied by some members of the GHS Council, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye was in the region to interact with health workers, identify and help tackle pertinent challenges confronting the health sector in the region.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye explained proper record keeping and reliable data collection were key ingredients that promote quality health care delivery, saying the GHS was positioning itself well to operate 24-hour service.

He highlighted the importance of networking, stressing that the GHS was also working tirelessly to link up with Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds, as well as build a strong and reliable system in assessing the health needs of the people.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye stated another key area the GHS had prioritized was the welfare of health workers, indicating that the Service was working hard to motivate and improve the condition of service of health workers.

In that regard, he added discussions were on-going, saying very soon the GHS would set up an award scheme to motivate the 140,000 employees of the Service.

Mr William Frimpong Bonsu, a Member of the GHS Council said it was the responsibility of the 10-member committee to advise the Regional Health Directorate and facilitate consultation with stakeholders and relevant institutions in the health sector, build partnership and improve on health outcomes.

The Committee, comprising representatives of the GHS, Traditional Authorities, Religious Institutions, Regional Coordinating Council, and eminent Personalities in the region is chaired by Mr John Afrane Boateng, a representative of Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister.

It also serves as an advocacy body and supports the formulation and implementation of health interventions at the regional and national levels.

Source: GNA