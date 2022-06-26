Ministry appoints City Gate Company Limited as agents for FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS has mandated City Gate Company Limited, a Travel and Tour outfit to mobilize supporters for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

This follows the decision of the Ministry to streamline activities of travel agents and football as well as boost sports tourism and hospitality.

According to the mandate from MOYS, City Gate Company Limited, would be in charge of visa acquisition, air tickets, accommodation, among others.

MOYS has therefore advised football fans to deal with only approved accredited agents adding that, dealing with any other group would be at the peril of the fans.

Mr. Ibrahim Issah Chief Executive Officer of City Gate Travel and Tour in an interview with the media, expressed appreciation to the Ministry for granting his outfit the opportunity to mobilise fans to the world cup.

“The Ministry is doing a lot to improve sports tourism industry and we are grateful. City Gate is a partner you can trust, and we are urging all who want to travel to Costa Rica to come to our office at Accra Central opposite Ghana Cocoa Board for facilitation.

“We have affordable packages to meet the budget of the ordinary football fans,” he added.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is slated for 10–28 August, 2022.

Source: GNA