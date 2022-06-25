Dwumfour is GJA President-elect

Share this with more people!

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has been elected as the new President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

He polled 233 out of the total valid votes cast.

Mr Gayheart Mensah polled 181 votes to come second while Mr Dave Agbenu also polled 142 votes.

Mr Gayheart Mensah has allegedly conceded defeat based on his post on social media.

The post read: “Hi guys, we fought a good fight and lost. The members of the GJA have indicated their preference; we cannot question that. Let me thank all of you for your support and hard work. Your sacrifice and passion for what we all believed in is exemplary. I’ll forever cherish the time we spent campaigning together, and your sacrifice today at the polling centers. I believe another opportunity will come elsewhere for us to work together. For now, enjoy your weekend, Shalom! – Gayheart Mensah

Below is the declared results of the Ghana Journalists Association elections.

GJA National Elections Results

Public Affairs

Rebecca Ekpe—362

Caesar Abagali—191

Total valid votes—553

Rejected—4

Total vote cast—557

Winner: Rebecca Ekpe

Organising Secretary

Mary Mensah—255

Dominic Hlordzi—300

Total valid votes cast—555

Rejected—4

Total votes cast—559

Winner: Dominic Hlordzi

General Secretary

Akwasi Agyeman—208

Kofi Yeboah— 348

Total valid votes cast 556

Rejected—3

Total votes cast—559

Winner: Kofi Yeboah

President

Dave Agbenu—142

Gayheart Mensah—181

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour—233

Total valid votes cast—556

Rejected—3

Total votes cast—559

Winner: Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

Source: GNA