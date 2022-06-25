Dwumfour is GJA President-elect

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has been elected as the new President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).
He polled 233 out of the total valid votes cast.
Mr Gayheart Mensah polled 181 votes to come second while Mr Dave Agbenu also polled 142 votes.
Mr Gayheart Mensah has allegedly conceded defeat based on his post on social media.
The post read: “Hi guys, we fought a good fight and lost. The members of the GJA have indicated their preference; we cannot question that. Let me thank all of you for your support and hard work. Your sacrifice and passion for what we all believed in is exemplary. I’ll forever cherish the time we spent campaigning together, and your sacrifice today at the polling centers. I believe another opportunity will come elsewhere for us to work together. For now, enjoy your weekend, Shalom! – Gayheart Mensah
Below is the declared results of the Ghana Journalists Association elections.
GJA National Elections Results
Public Affairs
Rebecca Ekpe—362
Caesar Abagali—191
Total valid votes—553
Rejected—4
Total vote cast—557
Winner: Rebecca Ekpe
Organising Secretary
Mary Mensah—255
Dominic Hlordzi—300
Total valid votes cast—555
Rejected—4
Total votes cast—559
Winner: Dominic Hlordzi
General Secretary
Akwasi Agyeman—208
Kofi Yeboah— 348
Total valid votes cast 556
Rejected—3
Total votes cast—559
Winner: Kofi Yeboah
President
Dave Agbenu—142
Gayheart Mensah—181
Albert Kwabena Dwumfour—233
Total valid votes cast—556
Rejected—3
Total votes cast—559
Winner: Albert Kwabena Dwumfour
Source: GNA