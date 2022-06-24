Woman grabbed for defrauding an Immigration Officer of GH¢42,000.00

Share this with more people!

A 28-year-old woman who allegedly collected GH¢42,000.00 from an Immigration Officer under the pretext of recruiting nine people being his family and friends into Ghana Immigration Service but failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Dorcas Twene Amankwah, charged with defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, remanded her into Police Custody.

The trial has been adjourned to June 27, 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu, prosecuting, told the court that, the complainant Mr Boateng George is an Immigration Officer and resides at Assin Fosu whilst the accused person was a trader and a resident of Nsawam.

The prosecution said in 2021, the accused represented herself to the complainant as someone who had protocol slot to recruit people into the Ghana Immigration Service and other security agencies at a fee ranging from GH¢7,000.00 to GH¢12,000.00.

Mr Yakubu said the complainant expressed interest in the protocol recruitment and paid a total amount of GH¢42,000.00 into the accused person’s Absa bank account, Sunyani branch and tod the accused person that it was a part payment for the recruitment of nine people who were family members and friends of the complainant.

The prosecution said the accused after collecting the said amount could not recruit any of the people contrary to her representation.

Mr Yakubu said the accused person who was also involved in multiple recruitment scam was arrested and arraigned.

The prosecution said the complainant heard about the arrest of the accused person and also reported his case.

Mr Yakubu said the accused person admitted in her investigative cautioned statement that, the complainant was known to her, and she collected GH¢30,000.00 from him to assist in recruiting his family members, but she could not.

The prosecution said the case is still under investigation.

Source: GNA