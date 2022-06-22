Update: Ebola case in Ghana is simulation exercise

Share this with more people!

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease case reported by the Ghana News Agency in the Northern Region was rather a simulation exercise.

Mr Fuseini Mahama, Northern Regional Disease Control Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale after the publication said it was a simulation exercise and not real as captured by the report.

The GNA regretted the inconvenience caused.

Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates, Case fatality rates have varied from 25 per cent to 90 per cent in past outbreaks, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

There is however, now effective treatment available and if patients receive treatment early, as well as supportive care, their chances of survival improve significantly, the WHO has said.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

