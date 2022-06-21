Home / General News / Court jails ex-convict six years for stealing mobile phones

Court jails ex-convict six years for stealing mobile phones

27 seconds ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

An ex-convict, Kwabena Frimpong, aged 22 and mason by profession, has been jailed for six years for stealing an Infinix Note 8 and a Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phone, valued at GH¢2, 250.00.

Frimpong pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Inspector Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor, told the court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainant is a computer technology officer in Accra while the accused person resided at OT, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono region.

He said that on Monday, June 6 this year at about midnight, both parties were at Colours pub located at AB, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro, having some fun.

Inspector Asare said the complainant, who was drinking later detected his Infinix Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phones valued at GH¢2,250.00 had been stolen, but it was detected that the convict was the culprit.

The Prosecutor said consequently convict was arrested and brought to the Police station where a complaint was lodged against him.

Inspector Asare said during interrogation convict admitted to the offence and was charged after investigation.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Technical Universities urged to embrace ‘Precision Quality’ training curricula

Technical Universities have been advised to integrate ‘Precision Quality (PQ)’ training programme into their curricula. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer