Court jails ex-convict six years for stealing mobile phones

An ex-convict, Kwabena Frimpong, aged 22 and mason by profession, has been jailed for six years for stealing an Infinix Note 8 and a Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phone, valued at GH¢2, 250.00.

Frimpong pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Inspector Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor, told the court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainant is a computer technology officer in Accra while the accused person resided at OT, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono region.

He said that on Monday, June 6 this year at about midnight, both parties were at Colours pub located at AB, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro, having some fun.

Inspector Asare said the complainant, who was drinking later detected his Infinix Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phones valued at GH¢2,250.00 had been stolen, but it was detected that the convict was the culprit.

The Prosecutor said consequently convict was arrested and brought to the Police station where a complaint was lodged against him.

Inspector Asare said during interrogation convict admitted to the offence and was charged after investigation.

Source: GNA