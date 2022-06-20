President travels to Brussels and Kigali

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday left Ghana to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days (EDD) Forum in Brussels, Belgium

He will also attend the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations in Kigali, Rwanda after the European meeting.

President Akufo-Addo is one of eleven leaders speaking at the opening ceremony of the EDD Forum.

Organised by the European Commission, the forum will bring key actors together to share ideas and experiences to inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

For its 15th edition, the EDD will focus on “Global Gateway: building sustainable partnerships for a connected world.”

Global Gateway is the new European Strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport and strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

The President will on Wednesday, June 22, travel from Brussels to Kigali to attend the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Commonwealth leaders are traveling to Rwanda to reaffirm their common values and agree actions and policies to improve the lives of all their citizens.

The President is also expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an mRNA vaccine factory in Kigali.

BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, is setting up modular “turnkey” mRNA vaccine facilities to produce the vaccine in Rwanda and Senegal – with a fill-and-finish collaboration in Ghana as well.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials from the presidency and foreign ministry.

He will return to Ghana on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead.

Source: GNA