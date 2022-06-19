Home / General News / Portions of Akyem Abuakwa Stool lands to be cleared for development

Portions of Akyem Abuakwa Stool lands to be cleared for development

4 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The Okyeman Taskforce has announced plans to embark on an exercise to level and clear portions of the Akyem Abuakwa Stool lands for development to take place.

The exercise, which is expected to take off from Thursday, June 23, would start from Suhum Municipality through to Ayensuano District and the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality.

Nana Bafour Akwansrahene Kwabena Baah of Kyebi Apapam made this known at a news conference at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, where he warned encroachers and unlawful developers who are using fake land titles to claim portions of the Okyeman’s lands to desist from the act.

Nana Bafour Baah, who is also the second in command of the Okyeman Taskforce said the exercise would help bring about peace to the chiefs in the area, prevent landguards activities and create conducive atmosphere for development.

“We need investors in this area who would establish factories and enterprises to offer job opportunities, especially to the youth to prevent them from migrating to the cities, who eventually become frustrated as they could not meet their expectations.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Finger and footprints of Daniel Asiedu match samples taken – Police

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Nkrumah, an Investigator, says the fingerprints taken from the residence of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer