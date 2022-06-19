Portions of Akyem Abuakwa Stool lands to be cleared for development

The Okyeman Taskforce has announced plans to embark on an exercise to level and clear portions of the Akyem Abuakwa Stool lands for development to take place.

The exercise, which is expected to take off from Thursday, June 23, would start from Suhum Municipality through to Ayensuano District and the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality.

Nana Bafour Akwansrahene Kwabena Baah of Kyebi Apapam made this known at a news conference at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, where he warned encroachers and unlawful developers who are using fake land titles to claim portions of the Okyeman’s lands to desist from the act.

Nana Bafour Baah, who is also the second in command of the Okyeman Taskforce said the exercise would help bring about peace to the chiefs in the area, prevent landguards activities and create conducive atmosphere for development.

“We need investors in this area who would establish factories and enterprises to offer job opportunities, especially to the youth to prevent them from migrating to the cities, who eventually become frustrated as they could not meet their expectations.

Source: GNA