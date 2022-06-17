NPP elections: 51 file nomination forms, vetting begins Friday

Share this with more people!

All but one aspirant who picked nomination forms to contest various national executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have filed their nominations.

Out of a total of 52 aspirants who picked nomination forms last week, 51 of them had successfully filed their papers at the Party’s head office in Accra at the close of business on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The exercise commenced on Monday, June 13, 2022, and was scheduled to officially close at 1700 hours Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The identity of the candidate that did not file his or her nomination forms is yet to be established.

The filing of forms on the deadline day (Wednesday) was delayed for about two hours due to Wednesday morning’s downpour which left parts of Accra flooded.

However, with the rains showing no sign of subsiding, some aspirants and their supporters defied the weather to file their papers.

Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections and Research, NPP, told the Ghana News Agency that though the filing of nominations was supposed to end yesterday (Wednesday), the Party might exercise some compassion for those who were unable to meet the deadline.

“The filing of the forms has officially closed, but we are a human institution,” he said.

The NPP is expected to vet all the aspirants from June 17 to June 19, 2022, ahead of the National Executive Elections, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.

With the incumbent chairman, Mr Freddie Blay having hanged his boots, the chairmanship position would be keenly contested.

All the seven aspirants seeking to succeed him have successfully filed their papers at the close of business on Wednesday.

The aspirants are: Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.

Source: GNA