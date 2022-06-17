Hunger Project-Ghana trains on local governance and decentralised planning system

Share this with more people!

The Hunger Project – Ghana has organised a training workshop for media practitioners in the Eastern Region, on Local governance and decentralised planning system, in Koforidua.

The workshop was aimed at sensitising the media on a three – year project known as “Strengthening Sub- District institutions for community – led public services in Ghana.”

The project is being implemented in five districts in the Eastern Region, with funding by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and being implemented by the Hunger Project Ghana.

Mr Samuel Afrane, Country Director, Hunger Project-Ghana said the media remained a partner in such developmental projects and therefore the engagement was to sensitise them to understand the project for effective education.

He said every right goes with a responsibility and so whiles the project sought to increase public participation in local governance among others, people must also know the responsibilities therein.

Payment of taxes or tolls were some of the key responsibilities people shirk, especially at the local levels with claims of not benefiting from them, adding the project was aimed to address such issues whiles strengthening the base for local governance.

Mr Solomon Amoakwa, Project Coordinator Hunger Project – Ghana, explained that the project would also focus on poor access to public services especially in rural communities which has adversely affected the economic productivity and wellbeing of the people.

The project is expected to contribute to the long-term attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through improved participation in local governance.

It is estimated that about 300 members of the Epicenter committees, area councils and unit committees, would benefit from the project, while 3,600 children and youth and 600 physically challenged, would be the indirect beneficiaries.

Source: GNA