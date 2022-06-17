Ghana COVID-19 active cases hit over 1,000 this week

Share this with more people!

Ghana records a total of 1,064 active cases as of June 13, according to latest COVID-19 update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Data from the COVID-19 portal indicate that there were eight severe cases on admission at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with no death cases recorded so far.

Statistics from the portal have also shown that the number of active cases increased from 837 on June 9 to 1,064 on June 13.

New cases recorded as of June 13 stood at 141 with one critical case recorded so far.

The Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number of cases with 923 infections, followed by Ashanti Region with 47 cases, Bono East, and Eastern Regions with 21 and 24 cases respectively.

The Western Region recorded 15 cases followed by the Central Region, 12 cases, Bono, and the Upper East Regions with six and five cases, respectively.

The Upper West Region has recorded four cases, one case in the Volta Region with no case recorded in the Ahafo, Upper East, Northeast, Northern, Savannah and Western North Regions

Data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 update page also indicate that three cases were recorded among international travelers.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

Source: GNA