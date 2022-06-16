Ten-member entity tender Committee board inaugurated

Share this with more people!

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Thursday, charged newly sworn-in members of the Entity Tender Board Committee, to ensure public procurement goes through proper scrutiny before any approval.

He said public procurement had become a source of corruption when procurement procedures were not followed.

At a ceremony in Accra, to swear-in 10 board members, Mr Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the newly inaugurated Board Chairman of the Entity Tender Board Committee of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), urged the board members to be transparent in their work.

He said it was time procurement structures were viable in the ministries, agencies and departments as the nation depended a lot on procurements.

He said the state spent a lot on procurement, emoluments and the outstanding amount on yearly basis was between 75 to 77 per cent and it was incumbent on the committee to get their works right.

“If you don’t get it right, this nation will not have value for money and a lot of monies allocated for the public goods will end up lying in another pocket

“For now, we are submitting my law, and the law provides that within the ministry we have an entity tender committee. We hope with the ushering in of this committee for the ministry, the right thing will be done and that the due process as established by law will be followed through so that we will have as a ministry and nation value for money in committing resources for the betterment of the country,” he said.

Mr Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu advised the board to have adequate structures for their procurement processes in the discharge of their duties.

He thanked the Government for their confidence and gave the assurance that members of the Board would work hard to achieve their set targets.

The 10-member Board include, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament Suame, Mr Francis T. Boateng, Senior Procurement and Supply Chain Manager, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) as Secretary; Evans Aggrey-Darkoh PhD, Chief Director, MoPA, as a member; Mrs Gifty Joyce Oteng Bosomprah, Director, Finance and General Admin, MoPA, as a member and Mr Kwame Oppong-Ntim, Acting Director PPBME, MoPA, as a member.

The others are; Ms Justina Bediako, Acting Director HRDM, MoPA, as a member; Mr Emmanuel Osei Owusu, Head, Finance, MoPA, as a member, Dr Ebenezer Esilfie Baiden, Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply PC-SSNIT Pension House, as a member, Mr Albert L. Ashong-Lamptey, Ghana Institution of Engineering, as a member and Ms Heidi-Marie Boakye, Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice also as a member.

Source: GNA