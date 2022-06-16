Four organizations in Ghana get €400,000 grants to undertake migration activities

Share this with more people!

Four organizations have been awarded grants totalling €400,000 by the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, towards Strengthening Border Security in Ghana (SBS Ghana) project.

The grants will be used to undertake activities, including border security, trafficking in humans, anti-corruption, and counter violent extremism.

The organizations are: BOK Africa Concern, Ghana Integrity Initiative, University of Education, Winneba and the University of Ghana, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, has said.

It stated that BOK Africa Concern would collaborate with International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in Strengthening Border Security (SBS) in the Bono and Bono East Regions through the grant scheme.

The University of Education, Winneba would conduct research and implement innovative processes aimed at strengthening border security through training, public education and advocacy in Ghana.

Assistant Commissioner of Migration, Thomas Ewuntomah, the Acting Head of the Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the Ghana Immigration Service, assured of his outfit’s commitment to working with all other stakeholders in coming up with innovative approaches on migration and border management.

Source: GNA