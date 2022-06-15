Privileges committee summons Adwoa Safo in public

Share this with more people!

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has summoned Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, July 6 at noon.

This action had been necessitated after all attempts by the Committee to reach the Member of Parliament (MP) had failed.

A press release issued by the Parliamentary Service, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Madam Kate Addo and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday says, the former Deputy Majority Leader in the Seventh Parliament failed to honour all invitations to appear before the Committee after the Speaker’s directive.

“As a result, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Chairman of the Committee has summoned her anew to appear on Wednesday, July 6 at noon in Committee Rooms 1, 2 and 3 in the New Administration Block of Parliament House.

This comes after all attempts to reach Honorable Member by the Committee failed,” it said.

The release indicated that the failed attempts to reach her included an invitation letter to her office and her pigeonhole in Parliament, to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, where she superintended as sector minister, her official email addresses, known social media handles and through her Assistant.

The four-time MP has been given the option to honour the invitation via zoom, a platform she recently broke her silence on in a media interview with Accra-based Joy News.

The fresh summons is under Article 103(6) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

According to the release, the fresh summons would be published in all relevant media.

The summons form part of the work of the Privileges Committee after Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament referred to the issue of the absence of some three Members for more than 15 sittings in the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament without prior permission in writing.

The MPs are; Mr Henry Quartey, MP, Ayawaso Central; Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome Kwabenya and Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP Assin Central.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP had, however, made a brief appearance but was alleged to have been impersonated, an issue which the Minority promised to follow up.

Source: GNA