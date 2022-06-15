Home / General News / Chief shot at Gyengyen in Krachi West

Chief shot at Gyengyen in Krachi West

The chief of Gyengyen, Nana Atta Kpebu II, was on Monday shot by an unknown gunman at his residence in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti region.

Mr Kwabena Nkrumah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kete-Krachi Division Command, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Nana Atta Kpebu, was shot at close range in his residence during light-out.

He, however, said the chief had been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital and was responding to treatment but no culprit had been arrested yet.

He urged the public to assist the Police with leads towards apprehending the unknown assailant.

Mr Albert Obempeh, the Assemblyman of the area, speaking to the GNA, said he was informed via telephone about the incident.

He said there was currently tension in the area and expressed the hope that the suspect would be arrested soon and dealt with by the law.

Source: GNA

