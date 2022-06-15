Armed robbers brutalise lotto workers, shot one dead 

Share this with more people!

A gang of suspected armed robbers have invaded the residency of Mr Atsu Makafui Kumordzi, a popular lotto operator, and shot to death one Dotsey Dogbatey, a 51-year-old driver of the company.

Mr Kumordzi, a businessman owns Makafui and Son’s Company Limited, a licensed private lotto company at Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.

The deceased, father of three, received gunshots at the left lumbar region of his chest and was later pronounced dead at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital on Monday night, at about 2100 hours, whilst scores of people also received severe beatings from the robbers, leading to life-threatening injuries from the incident.

Gakpo Yao, a victim and a staff of the company, who was treated and discharged, explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the robbers forcibly entered their gated premises immediately after he returned from closing for the day’s lotto business.

He said a colleague, after hearing some knocks at the entrance, opened the gate thinking it was another batch of workers who had returned from the field.

“I was about placing my car key at where we put them after returning from the field when we saw the fully armed robbers enter the house and ask us to provide the whereabouts of our boss,” he stated.

He said because they failed to provide the location of their master as requested, the robbers started shooting indiscriminately.

Madam Cecilia Gadasu, a caterer at the residency, who suffered some brutalities, said her head, waist and knees were severally hit by some metallic and wooden objects being used by the robbers.

The GNA further gathered that Dovlo Nagodei, a victim, was later referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for medical attention due to the severity of the head injury he suffered, whilst two other victims, including a female, were currently receiving treatment at the Akatsi Municipal hospital.

The incident occurred at about 1940 hours on Monday, the time workers were returning from the field.

The robbers, however, managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of money before a team of armed policemen from Akatsi could arrive at the scene.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Isaac Baah, the Akatsi Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the incident, told the GNA his outfit would do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators.

No arrest has been made yet.

It could be recalled that a similar incident was reported at the same residency at about 2345 hours on May 29, last year, where Mr Atsu Makafui Kumordzi was physically attacked while the robbers bolted with huge sums of money.

Source: GNA