Court to strike-out attempted bullion van robbery case for prosecutorial delay

The Accra Circuit Court trying six alleged robbers, five of whom are policemen, says it would strike-out the case if prosecution delays the process.

It said on the next adjourned date if prosecution failed to comply with its orders for the case to move on, it would strike out the case.

The Court said the delay was worrying and the incarceration of the accused persons was inconsiderate.

However, the Court said it could not grant the six accused persons bail as prayed their counsels due to the great nature of the offence and the circumstances of its commission.

The oral request for bail by counsels, denied, the Court said.

Case would be struck-out if prosecution fails to comply with the Court’s order to file and serve the accused persons with witness statements.

The Court therefore adjourned the case to June 28, 2022, for Case Management Conference or possible start of the case.

Five police recruits – General Constables: Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Albert Ofosu aka Cypher, Richard Boadu, aka Osor, Rabiu Jambedu and Nelson Tetteh had been charged with conspiracy and attempted robbery.

Constable Yaro Afisu Ibrahim and Constable Albert Ofosu, aka Cypher, have pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted robbery.

Their accomplice Baba Zakari, aka Rasta, a mechanic and a civilian together with the five were all in court on Monday.

G/Constables Richard Boadu, aka Osor, G/Constable Rabiu Jambedu, G/Constable Nelson Tetteh and Badu Zakari have also pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetment.

The Court has ordered the prosecution, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, to file disclosures and witness statements and serve the six accused persons.

Defense counsels – Justin Terriwajjah, David Bondorin, Jango Huhu, Devine Dotse Tettey and Andrews Kudzo Vortia prayed the Court to grant their clients bail but their request was refused by the court.

DSP Asare had earlier told the Court that General Constables Yaro, Fosu, Boadu, Rabiu and Tettey are recruit mates and friends whilst Zakaria is a motor mechanic, in 2021, Police recorded a series of bullion vans and street robberies within the Greater Accra region and mounted surveillance, Prosecution said.

On February 22, 2022, upon a tip-off that armed men attacked a bullion van with registration number GN 424-14 at North Kaneshie, investigation begun which led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo and Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame [both deceased]. Further investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons.

He said the Constables, including the deceased officers after their basic training were posted to the National SWAT Unit, Police Headquarters, whilst Tettey was posted to the Rapid Deployment Force [RDF], Wa.

The Court heard that Yaro, Fosu, Rabiu and Tettey when posted to their respective Units underwent various tactical and specialized weapon training to equip them for the function of their Units which included escort and protection of Bullion Vans.

Further investigation had it that in February 2022, accused persons including their deceased colleagues and those at large agreed, attacked and attempted robbing Mon-Tran Ghana’s Bullion Van with Registration number GN 424-14.

They shot into the bullet proof van with AK 47 Rifles and used Royal motorbikes alleged to be Tettey’s, which were ridden by their accomplices at large. Boadu’s duty was to monitor the van and feed the gang with information.

Source: GNA