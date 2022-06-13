Provision of social amenities are civic rights of citizens and not a favour – Afrane

Provision of social amenities are civic rights of the people and must not be seen as a favour being done communities.

The constitution of Ghana mandates the district Assemblies as the development agents of communities to plan and execute projects to improve the welfare of the people.

Mr Samuel Afrane, Country Director of The Hunger Project, Ghana who said this argued that citizens must be empowered to participate in local governance to be able to demand same from the Assemblies.

“The district assemblies are responsible for the provision of basic services and social amenities in the communities, but it is unthinkable how assembly members and chiefs virtually beg for the very things the assembly should be doing,” he observed.

Mr Afrane made the remarks at the opening of a day’s training workshop for media personnel in the Eastern Region on good governance and decentralized planning systems organized by The Hunger Project, Ghana in Koforidua.

The media training was part of a three-year governance project called, “strengthening sub-district institutions for community-led public services in Ghana,” being implemented in five districts in the Eastern Region.

The project is being implemented by the Hunger Project Ghana with funding by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

He charged the media to help educate citizens living in underserved communities to empower them to demand of the Assemblies what is due them for holistic development.

He observed, “in as much as we demand for our rights, we have to be responsible in tax and property rate payments, practicing good sanitation and others” to curb the growing lawlessness in the society.”

The Hunger Project is a global, non profit, strategic organization committed to end hunger and poverty by pioneering sustainable, grassroots, women-centered strategies and advocating for widespread adoption in countries throughout the world.

Source: GNA