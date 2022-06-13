Olympics beats Hearts 3-0 in Ga-Mantse Derby

Share this with more people!

Great Olympics maintained their supremacy over Hearts of Oak after beating them 3-0 in a match-day 33 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ga-Mantse derby, as it is popularly referred to, ended with Great Olympics showing class and dominating their rivals, thus, doing the season’s double over the Phobians, having beaten them 1-0 in the first round.

Abdul Razak Yussif grabbed a brace while an own goal from goalkeeper Richard Attah ensured maximum points for the Wonder Club, who are just a point adrift of their rivals, Hearts, who are in fifth position with 48 points.

Great Olympics were the much better side in the opening quarter of the game as they dominated play and deservedly went ahead in the 21st minute after Amos Acheamong’s shot on goal couldn’t be dealt with by the Hearts defence.

It was absolute dominance from the Great Olympics, who doubled their lead in the 33rd minute through Razak Yusif, who headed in from close range after a delightful cross from Samuel Ashie Abbey Quaye.

Hearts were forced into a triple substitution with Patrick Razak, Enock Asubonteng, and James Serwornu coming on for Caleb Amankwah, Gladson Awako, and Benjamin Yorke, respectively.

But regardless of the changes, Great Olympics held firm onto their 2-0 cushion.

Hearts started the second half on a better note as they began to create some chances as they looked to get back into the game.

Asubonteng should have pulled one back for the Phobians in the 48th minute, but a double save from Stephen Kwaku ensured Great Olympics kept their 2-0 lead intact.

Goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku pulled off another brilliant pass after the hour mark after he tipped off Mohammed Alhassan’s goal bound header over the crossbar.

The Phobians huffed and puffed to pull a goal back, but Razak Yussif placed a dagger in the hearts of the Phobian support when he delivered a ferocious header past Richard Attah in the 82nd minute.

Great Olympics held on to secure all three points at the end of the match.

Source: GNA