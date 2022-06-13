Flood Early Warning System for vulnerable communities soon – Minister

Share this with more people!

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Work and Housing, says Government has completed the design for the “Flood Early Warning System (FEWS)” to give prior warning to residents in flood prone areas.

The government is engaging a service provider to deliver the system, which will alert residents about impending floods to enable them protect their lives and valuables.

The Minister, who said this at a media briefing in Accra on Sunday, noted that flooding had been a perennial occurrence in Ghana for decades, and was mostly prominent in Accra.

The situation has resulted in the loss of lives and livelihood and damaged properties, and recently affected other urban centres like Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, Koforidua and Tamale.

There had also been a reinstallation, maintenance and monitoring of hydrological gauging stations within the White Volta, Oti and Pra River Basins, with plans to extend the coverage to other significant water bodies, Mr Asenso-Boakye said.

He said Government, for the last four years, had invested GHS450 million in drainage and flooding management programmes.

A total of 35 kilometres of drains had also been constructed with over 1,000 kilometres excavated, re-channeled and maintained under government’s “National Flood Control Programme,” between 2018 and 2020.

Mr Asenso-Boakye charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to strictly enforce the planning laws on flooding and punish officials who flouted them in Government’s bid to protect lives and livelihoods.

“MMDAs and District Chief Executives must ensure that the obstructions to the free flow of water as well as development along water ways are removed immediately,” he directed.

Speaking on Government’s agenda on sea defence, the Minister said the 5km Axim Coastal Protection project was 100 per cent complete, 2km Amanful Kumah Coastal Protection project was 100 per cent complete, 2km Dansoman Emergency Sea Defence project, 97 per cent complete, and 3km Komenda Coastal Protection project, 95 per cent complete.

In addition, the 5km New Takoradi Coastal Protection project (Phase III) at Elmina was 85 per cent complete, 5km Cape Coast Coastal Protection project, 80 per cent complete, 5km Anomabu Coastal Protection project, 75 per cent complete, 5km Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection project, 50 per cent complete, and 5km Aboadze Coastal Protection project (Phase III),45 per cent complete.

Source: GNA